Hundred international flights connect China's Hainan with foreign countries

HAIKOU, December 24. /TASS/. The number of international flights connecting China's Hainan Province with foreign countries reached one hundred, according to the authorities.

The Sanya office for tourism, culture, TV, radio and sports reported that the record number was reached on December 23 when a plane of the Sichuan Airlines landed in South Korea's Cheongju for the first time.

"Thus Hainan has entered a new stage in the international air travel", the statement reads.

According to the Phoenix Airport representative, four cities in South Korea are already available for passengers flying from the city of Sanya - Seoul, Busan, Muan and Cheongju - and in the future, taking into account the growing number of passenger flow, Hainan will increase the number of flights and their frequency to Korea's south and Japan.

Sanya has been constantly opening new air routes in recent years. According to official statistics, the Phoenix airport receives about 40 international flights, providing direct flights to more than 30 cities, about 20 of those are located in the Russian-speaking regions. In 2019, this South China resort launched direct routes to Blagoveshchensk, Zhukovsky, Kazan, Tomsk, Ufa and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.