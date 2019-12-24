Kremlin says ‘no position yet’ on exempting minimum wage earners from income tax

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The Russian presidential administration has not yet formulated its position on the initiative to free minimum wage earners from personal income tax, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier, during her annual year-end press conference, Speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (upper house of parliament) Valentina Matvienko suggested that citizens who earn minimum wage should be exempt from personal income tax. However, she added that it is necessary to first calculate how the state could compensate for these lost tax revenues.