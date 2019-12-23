CEO hopes for rational decision by Ukraine's President on Sberbank subsidiary

MOSCOW, December 23. / TASS /. The head of Sberbank German Gref hopes for a rational decision on the part of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and the new government on Sberbank's Ukrainian subsidairy, said the Head of Sberbank German Gref in an interview with Russian TV channel Rossiya-24 on Monday.

"We survived it, it is unrealistic to 'drown' us with legal methods, because we meet all the criteria of the regulator, so I really hope that some of the two decisions by the new President and new government will be rational," he said, adding that he expects to get permission for the sale of the bank, or for full-time work in Ukraine.

Gref noted that the Ukrainian Sberbank subsidiary is in great shape. "Unlike the rest of the banking system, we are ready to fulfill all obligations to our depositors at any time, we have more than enough liquidity, and our bank is profitable. The problem is that we cannot fully work because the bank is under sanctions but today it’s the best bank in the Ukrainian market," Gref stated.

Ukrainian Sberbank has been under sanctions since March 2017, when Kiev banned it from any financial transactions in favor of persons associated with it, in particular, parent structures. Since then, Sberbank has been trying to sell its business in Ukraine, but the country's National Bank refuses to coordinate transactions.