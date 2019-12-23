Germany's Uniper believes ways to complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be found soon

MOSCOW, December 23. German company Uniper, which is a partner of Gazprom in the Nord Stream 2 construction project, expressed confidence that opportunities to complete the construction of the pipeline will be found soon.

"We are confident that ways will be found to quickly complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This would be important for Europe, because the pipeline will strengthen the security of gas supplies and competition in our markets for the benefit of consumers," the company’s spokesman Georg Oppermann told TASS.