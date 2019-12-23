Germany's Uniper believes ways to complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be found soon

MOSCOW, December 23. German company Uniper, which is a partner of Gazprom in the Nord Stream 2 construction project, expressed confidence that opportunities to complete the construction of the pipeline will be found soon.
"We are confident that ways will be found to quickly complete the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. This would be important for Europe, because the pipeline will strengthen the security of gas supplies and competition in our markets for the benefit of consumers," the company’s spokesman Georg Oppermann told TASS.
On December 20, US sanctions against the gas pipelines Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream took effect. On December 21, the Switzerland-based company Allseas, commissioned to lay the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, declared it was suspending construction work
The Nord Stream 2 project involves construction of two lines with a total capacity of 55 bln cubic meters of gas per year from the coast of Russia through the Baltic Sea to Germany. Gazprom’s European partners in the project are German Uniper and Wintershall, Austrian OMV, French Engie and Anglo-Dutch Shell. The pipeline bypasses transit states - Ukraine, Belarus, Poland, and other East European and Baltic countries - through the exclusive economic zones and territorial waters of Russia, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and Germany.