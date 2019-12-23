Russia to continue implementing projects similar to Crimean Bridge, says Putin

TAMAN, December 23. /TASS/. Russia will continue implementing large-scale projects similar to the Crimean Bridge in the future, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
"(Russia) can implement such large-scale projects on its own technological basis. That inspires confidence into almost all of us that we can and will implement projects like that in the future as well," he said.
The president considers the launch of railway traffic on the bridge to be a landmark event not only for the peninsula, but also for the whole country. "Such infrastructure facilities as the monumental bridge just constructed will influence the whole economy," he explained.
According to Putin, around 14 mln people and 13 mln tonnes of cargoes will be carried via the Crimean Bridge in 2020.