Work to estimate damage from Druzhba incident still underway, says minister

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The work on estimation of damage from oil contamination in the Druzhba pipeline has not been finalized yet, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired by the RBC TV channel on Monday.

"As for recovery of damage for oil with high content of organic chlorides, that work has not been finalized yet. The talks are underway here, the claim settlement work. As evidence (is provided), particular actual documents are provided stating that damage was caused, the Russian side via Transneft considers those issues, it is understanding here, so that those expenses could be reimbursed," he said.