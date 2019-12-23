Russia outpaces US in terms of LNG supplies to Europe, says minister

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Russia has outpaced the US in terms of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Europe over the past several years, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired by the RBC TV channel on Monday.
"We have already notably outpaced the United States in terms of LNG supplies. Our share of LNG supplies to Europe stands at 20%, while the Americans' is 13%. Meanwhile, only 2-3 years ago we almost did not supply LNG. Our deliveries amount to almost 12-13 mln tonnes due to the launch of new projects, whereas the US’ supplies gained 4-5 mln tonnes in two years to 9 mln tonnes," he stated.