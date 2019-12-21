Naftogaz to reserve Ukrainian gas transportation system capacities for Gazprom

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Gazprom will sign an inter-operator agreement with the operator of the Ukrainian gas transportation system, and Naftogaz will sign a transportation agreement for reserving gas transmission system capacities in Ukraine, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller told reporters.

Naftogaz will act as an agent for Gazprom in organizing transit, thereby taking on the risks of a transition period.

"The agent company will reserve transport capacities for 5 years in the amount of 225 bln cubic meters, including 65 bln cubic meters for 2020, 40 bln cubic meters for 2021 and subsequent years, upon condition of establishing a competitive tariff," Miller said.

Miller noted that the European Commission guarantees compliance with EU standards for regulating gas transportation in Ukraine. "The Ukrainian side guarantees independence of the regulator, protection of the interests of the transit customer, predictability and economic feasibility of tariff formation," he added.

It was reported earlier that Gazprom and Naftogaz may sign a contract on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine for 5 years, the volume of gas transit in 2020 will be 65 bln cubic meters, and in 2021-2024 - 40 bln cubic meters annually.