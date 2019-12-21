Ukraine to refuse claims against Gazprom - the head of the Ministry of Energy

KIEV, December 21. /TASS/. Ukraine will abandon claims against Gazprom, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Alexey Orzhel said on Saturday.

"The package decision suggests that Ukraine refuses new lawsuits against Gazprom," the minister said.

According to him, an agreement will be signed on the settlement of current arbitration processes and "several agreements on the extension of gas transit."

"We are talking about a package of agreements. Together with the agreement on continuing gas transit, a full settlement of claims from all sides will also be signed. This means that there will be no open claims on either side after the package solution is implemented," he added.