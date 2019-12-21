Package deal with Russia does not include direct gas supplies - Energy Minister of Ukraine

KIEV, December 21. /TASS/. Package agreement with Russia does not include direct gas supplies to the country, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Alexey Orzhel said on Saturday.

"In fact, all decisions are package decisions, they do not include direct gas supplies to Ukraine," he said.

"We ruled out this position. There are no direct deliveries as part of the package," the minister added.

At the same time, he noted that Ukraine and Russia "simultaneously fulfill all the decisions that have been agreed upon.".