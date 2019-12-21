Ukraine enters into transit contract for 5 years with 10 years option - Energy Ministry

KIEV, December 21. /TASS/. Ukraine and Russia will conclude a transit contract for 5 years with the possibility of extending it for 10 years, Minister of Energy of Ukraine Alexey Orzhel said on Saturday.

"We agreed on transit of [gas] for 5 years with the possibility of extension for another 10 years," the minister said.

According to him, the Ukrainian side has done "almost impossible things." "In three months we have done an unbundling, agreed on gas transit. This means that we are a reliable partner," Orzhel said.