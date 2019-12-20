Putin meeting with EAEU counterparts in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, December 20. /TASS/. Five presidents of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member-countries have begun their meeting in St. Petersburg.

According to the Russian president’s press service, the participants in the summit will consider the current issues of the Eurasian Economic Union’s activities and outline tasks to further deepen cooperation and improve the functioning of the single market.

In 2020, the EAEU chairmanship will go over from Armenia to Belarus.

The EAEU member-states are Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The EAEU marks its fifth anniversary, an agreement on establishing it signed in May 2014 entered into force on January 1, 2015.