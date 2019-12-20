Retail sales of precious stones and metals in November up by 16.8% on Hainan

HAIKOU, December 20. /TASS/. The sales of gold, silver, platinum and precious stones in China's Hainan in November increased by 16.8% year on year, according to the provincial statistical office.

According to the authorities, the volume of cosmetics (39.1%) and telecommunications tools (38%) sales increased. On average, retail sales last month increased by 5.1%, exceeding the October growth rate by 2.4 percentage points.

“Sales in high-category goods demonstrated growth - this is one of the main specifics of the relevant indicators for the period,” the report says. “Moreover, sales volumes in duty-free stores increased by 35.3%, by 3 percentage points higher than in the previous month".

According to the document, Hainan showed demand for petroleum products and automotive components, their sales having increased in November after a short decline by 15.3% and 8% respectively. In total, the growth rate of retail sales on the island over eleven months of 2019 remained the same as in January-October, standing at 4.4%.

The Hurun Report writes that there are 180 families on Hainan whose capitals exceed $30 mln, there are also about 270 households with at least $14 mln on their accounts, and more than 6,100 families who own about $1.4 mln. What is more, there are 12,000 families registered on the island each of those worth $860,000.

In general, about 65% ​​of all wealthy and prosperous households in China earn money through their own companies. About 20% of those are families of executives, managers of major associations and transnational corporations, 10% are relatives of real estate key professionals. The remaining 5% of households got their wealth from stock market operations. They own key packages of shares and securities of a number of enterprises.