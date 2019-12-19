Gazprom delegation starts gas talks with representatives of Germany in Berlin

BERLIN, December 19. /TASS/. The delegation of Gazprom has started consultations on gas with representatives of Germany in Berlin, a source in the Russian delegation told reporters.

"The Gazprom delegation has arrived at the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy of Germany. A meeting is under way between [Alexei] Miller [Gazprom CEO — TASS], [Peter] Altmaier [Germany’s Economy Minister — TASS] and Georg [Graf] Waldersee [the German government’s envoy for gas transit through Ukraine — TASS]," the source said.