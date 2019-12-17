Russian Pacific Fleet naval group visits South Korea

SEOUL, December 17. /TASS/. A group of the Pacific Fleet warships has made a business call at the South Korean port of Busan, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"Today a group of the Pacific Fleet’s ships comprising the missile cruiser Varyag, the large anti-submarine warfare ship Admiral Panteleyev and the medium tanker Pechenga has made a business call at the port of Busan (the Republic of Korea) in accordance with the plan of its long deployment. A working meeting will take place at the port on the issues of logistics supplies for the Russian naval group during its anchorage," the press office said in a statement.

In Busan, the Russian sailors will pay protocol visits to the South Korean Navy command and the city’s authorities. On Thursday, the sailors of both countries will play friendly football and volleyball matches and hold the rope pulling competition. The city’s authorities will organize an extensive excursion and cultural program for the Russian sailors.

The visit by the Pacific Fleet’s ships will end on December 21.