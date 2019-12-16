Rambler Board suggests that Lynwood withdraws statement

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The Board of Directors of the Russian internet company Rambler suggests severing relations with Lynwood company, with rights to protect interests of Rambler transferred to it in 2015, after the situation occurred with Nginx. Lynwood is recommended to withdraw its statement, Rambler says in its press release after the extraordinary Board meeting.

"To ask the management of Rambler to ensure termination of the agreement with Lynwood and suggest that it approaches law enforcement agencies with a request for withdrawal of its statement," Rambler said.