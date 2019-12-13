China's Hainan eyes increasing number of direct flights to Russia

HAIKOU, December 13. /TASS/. South China's Hainan province intends to expand direct flights with Russia. As head of the propaganda department of the Communist Party Committee of the Hainan Province Xiao Yingzi said at a meeting with TASS Director General Sergei Mikhailov, the island's airports are serving 28 such flights a week currently.

"Hainan and Russia are connected by 19 direct flights at present, including such destinations as Moscow and St. Petersburg, as well other big Russian cities famous for their tourist attractions", said Xiao Yingzi. "There are 28 flights per week, whch means at least four flights a day", she added.

According to the official, last year the number of Russian tourists on Hainan reached 250,000. "This year the figure is expected to reach 300,000. Thus we expect for the number of direct flights to grow in the future", she noted.

Moscow-Haikou direct flight is one of the recent flights launched between the two countries, which will be operated by Hainan Airlines. The first flight is scheduled for December 25.

Tourism on Hainan

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.