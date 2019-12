Russian airlines increase transportation to record 119.2 mln passengers over 11 months

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Russian airlines in January - November 2019 increased transportation compared to the same period a year earlier by 10.6% to 119.2 mln passengers, according to the Federal Air Transport Agency. Over the past year, Russian airlines carried 116.2 mln passengers.

"In just 11 months of this year, Russian airlines transported 119.2 mln passengers, an increase of 10.6% compared to the same period last year; passenger turnover rose to 300 bln passenger kilometers (+13%)," the agency said.