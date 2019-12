The last time the euro was below 70 rubles on September 24, 2019.

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The euro exchange rate on the Moscow Exchange fell 0.65% to 69.99 rubles on Thursday.

Dollar drops below 63 rubles for first time since July 25

The euro later fell by 0.77% and amounted to 69.91 rubles. In turn, the dollar lost 0.65% and reached 62.86 rubles.

The price of Brent crude oil futures with February delivery on London’s ICE increased by 1.57% and amounted to $64.72 per barrel.