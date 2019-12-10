Import substitution of drugs should not be carried by all means. says Putin

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Imported pharmaceuticals should not be substituted whatever it takes and no complete ban is referred to, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the meeting of the Presidential Council for Civil Society and Human Rights.

"Do not think that someone is targeting imports closing merely in order to allow somebody to capitalize here on that," the President said. The problem of import substitution in the pharmaceutical sphere is "more complex than it actually seems at the first glance," Putin said.

Production of Russian drugs meeting the modern requirements is growing, the President said. "However, it does not mean at all that we reject pharmaceuticals not produced domestically," he added.

The problem of public drug supply is controlled by authorities on a going basis, the head of state said. "This applies to the current situation and to procurements. The system undergoes improvements continuously. The work is largely underway at the regional level, with a significant portion - at a federal level. Money is allocated regularly, in full amount and timely," the head of state said.

"As far as foreign pharmaceuticals are concerned, the point is not in substituting by all means. We should understand that we must be independent and produce certain basic stuff on our own. Not merely the basic, but also the serious pharmaceuticals," Putin noted. The domestic pharmaceutical industry "is working better and better," he said.

"We invite international pharmaceutical majors to the country, which open more and more production facilities with us," Putin added.