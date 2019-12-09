Governor: Arctic logistics center in Labytnangi to enter service in 2020

SALEKHARD, December 9. /TASS/. A new logistics center will enter service in Labytnangi (the Polar Urals) in 2020. It will be a transport hub connecting the Yamalo-Nenets’ railway line and port, the region’s Governor Dmitry Artyukhov told a news conference on Monday.

"The logistics center will also have facilities to produce construction materials, which will be of high demand in the development of remote deposits — so that materials are brought not only from the Chelyabinsk Region but are manufactured here," he said.

The main designation of Labytnangi as a transport hub is to link the railroad and the port, the official informed.

"Our transport hubs will meet the tasks required for the development of two peninsulas — the Yamal and Gydan," he added.

In response to a question from TASS, the governor said the local authorities had been in talks with some investors interested in the project. "It is too early to say now who will remain," he commented. "What I can say for sure is that in 2020 production facilities at the logistics center will begin working."