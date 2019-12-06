Russia undertakes to further cut oil production volume by 70,000 bpd

VIENNA, December 6. /TASS/. Russia will further cut daily oil production by 70,000 barrels in the first quarter of 2020. Its quota will reach 300,000 barrels per day, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday.

"The decision was made by OPEC and non-OPEC countries in total, from January 1, 2020 until the end of the agreement, to further reduce production by 500,000 barrels per day, in the first quarter. As far as Russia is concerned, additional production cut out of this figure will be 70,000 barrels [daily] in the first quarter, that is, our quota will be 300,000 barrels [per day] for the first quarter," the minister said.