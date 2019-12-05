Next trilateral gas consultations may be held next week - Russian Energy Minister

VIENNA, December 5. /TASS/. The next trilateral gas consultations of Russia, the EU and Ukraine may be held as early as the next week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Thursday.

"Yes, it can take place," Novak said, answering the question whether the trilateral meeting takes place next week.

"We are ready at any time. It is needed that companies prepare all the documents," he added.

Specific gas decisions can be made at the next meeting with Ukraine, including with EU participation, Novak said.

"The question is to find solutions for items on the agenda; settlement of debts and litigation in the first instance," he added.