More than 250 companies take part in business fair on sidelines of Hainan Film Festival

SANYA, December 5./ TASS/. A business cooperation exhibition was held on the sidelines of the II International Hainan Film Festival in Sanya. According to the organizers, the event was attended by over 250 companies in the field of film production, television and radio broadcasting, media and communications.

An expo dubbed H! Market is held in the exhibition center on the Mangrove Tree Hotel premises. The event is held for the first time and, according to the organizing committee, is aimed at establishing a platform for contacts, exchanging opinions, as well as maintaining connection between representatives of film industry, industry professionals, advertising agencies and distributors, publishing houses.

Companies from Russia ("Russian Office of Film Commissions"), Belarus, Vietnam, Spain, Tajikistan, Finland, other countries of the world are on the list this year. Representatives of these companies noted an interesting idea of combining the exhibition with the film festival and praised it as very useful.

In addition to the expo, a number of events were organized during the festival for both cinema professionals and the public.

About the festival

The festival was first held on Hainan in December 9-16, 2018, and it was officially declared "one of China's major film festivals." The screening is supported by the Hainan authorities and with the approval of the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee. The world's first Hainan film festival was attended by such world-famous actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan.

This year the second film festival is being held on December 1-8 in Sanya.