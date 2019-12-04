Energy Ministry, Gazprom tasked to work out gas pipeline project to China via Mongolia

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Energy and Gazprom were instructed to set up a working group to prepare a feasibility study of a gas pipeline via Mongolia to China, Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Gordeev told reporters on Wednesday.
"It was stated that the working group will be set up now, which will prepare the feasibility study. Economic feasibility of the project remains among core issues. Nevertheless, the Russian side intends to seriously consider this project at the level of the Russian President and appropriate instructions were issued for the Energy Ministry and Gazprom," Gordeev said.