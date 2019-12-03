Putin to meet German business representatives on December 6

SOCHI, December 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with representatives of German business in Sochi on December 6, Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters responding to a request to confirm the statement by Executive Director of the Eastern Committee of the German Economy Michael Harms.

"I can confirm this," Peskov said. "A traditional meeting that German businessmen are waiting for," he added.

The Kremlin representative added that German business is widely represented in Russia and valued. "Just like for businessmen from other countries, the most comfortable working conditions are created for them [businessmen from Germany], and entrepreneurs themselves have plans to expand their business," Peskov said. "All these issues will be discussed with President Putin," he concluded.

Harms told reporters in Berlin that leaders of more than 20 companies from Germany will come to a meeting in Sochi.