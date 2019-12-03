Russia fulfills OPEC+ deal in November by 85%

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. In November, Russia fulfilled its obligations under the OPEC+ deal to reduce oil production by 85%, and will strive to complete the deal by 100% in December, Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak told reporters on Tuesday.

"We reached the level of 195,000 barrels per day (average for the month), that is, it is about 85% (the level of completion of the deal - TASS)," he said.

At the same time, Russia will focus on completing the deal in December in full. "We strive to complete the deal to the full, at the level of 200,000-228,000 (barrels per day - TASS). We have a good level of implementation, taking into account winter, taking into account that condensate is also taken into account in these statistics," he explained.