MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine may hold talks to resolve gas issues on December 5, if Gazprom and Naftogaz are ready, Russia’s Minister of Energy Alexander Novak said on Tuesday.

"No date has been set yet, as work is still going on between the companies," Novak said.

"If the companies are ready by this time, then we are ready to hold the meeting on the 5th (December - TASS)," he added, commenting on the proposal of the Ukrainian side to conduct negotiations on December 5.