Rosneft to consider shareholders’ interests when reimbursing damage for Druzhba incident

The company does not think it is appropriate to discuss the issue in public space

MOSCOW, November 30. /TASS/. Russia’s biggest oil producer Rosneft, which had previously reported damage from this spring’s incident at the Druzhba oil pipeline, said that it would take into account the shareholders’ interests in reimbursing for that incident.

"Our shareholders’ interests will be protected in full under any circumstances. Nevertheless, as we have reiterated, we do not think it is appropriate to discuss the issue in public space," a spokesperson for the company told TASS.

In mid-April, Belneftekhim reported a sharp deterioration in the quality of the Russian oil running through the pipeline. As a result, several states stopped receiving and refining the Russian oil. The contaminant source was revealed at the Samara-Unecha section. Transneft said that the Russian oil in the Druzhba pipeline was deliberately contaminated. Russia’s Investigative Committee said that contaminated oil was loaded into the Druzhba oil pipeline in order to conceal multiple oil thefts. Supplies of on-spec oil to Belarus resumed in early May.

In July, the Board of Directors of Transneft, Russia’s state-owned pipeline company, approved a procedure of settling the incident and endorsed the cap of compensations to shippers under oil transportation service agreements.

On Friday, Transneft reported about a reserve of 23 billion rubles to reimburse shipping losses for the incident at the Druzhba oil pipeline. Along with this, the company said, "The provision is not the Group’s unconditional legal obligation to reimburse shippers. Recognition of provision does not mean that Transneft admits its responsibility for third parties actions, which resulted in the ingress of substandard oil into the "Druzhba" oil trunk pipeline in April 2019.".

Putin to meet with Russia’s big business leaders in late December
Russian President regularly meets with representatives of business communities
Russia’s 1st upgraded Tu-160M strategic bomber enters trials
After the ground tests are over, the Tu-160M will enter the stage of flight tests, the source said
Russia satisfied with consensus on Novichok chemicals within OPCW — diplomat
Russia's envoy to the OPCW Alexander Shulgin said that "for the first time since the founding of the Chemical Weapons Convention, the lists are complemented with new deadly chemicals"
Latest missile corvette to enter service with Russia’s Black Sea Fleet by yearend
The Ingushetia will be the tenth new warship for the Black Sea Fleet in 2019
Russia isn’t imminent threat but NATO must react to its rising potential — Stoltenberg
The NATO secretary general reiterated the alliance’s accusations that Moscow is allegedly infringing on the "cornerstone" arms control agreement in Europe
Tbilisi, Moscow far from good-neighborly relations — Georgia’s envoy
Following August 2008, Russia and Georgia have accumulated a burden of unresolved issues
Germany appealed decision of EU court on OPAL gas pipeline, says Economy Ministry
The filing of the complaint has no suspensive effect on the court’s decision
Switzerland fails to issue visa to Crimean official to attend UN forum
The official is sure that the issue of Crimeans’ rights will be raised at this forum
Nord Stream 2 operator works on different deadlines for project launch, weather interferes
To date, the gas pipeline is more than 80% complete
Gazprom, Wintershall Dea discuss Nord Stream 2, interaction
The parties also discussed the ongoing interaction between the companies on developing deposits located in Russia
Diplomat blasts Czech authorities for conniving with attempts to rewrite history
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman recalled that actions of the so-called Russian Liberation Army, which he led during World War II, were branded by the Nuremberg Trials as involvement in war crimes and crimes against humanity, which have no limitations period
Lucky ticket: How refugees get by in one of Europe’s most expensive countries
Macron defends his statement on NATO’s ‘brain death’
In an interview with The Economist earlier, Macron criticized the current state of NATO, claiming that it stands on "the edge of a precipice"
Putin arrives in Kyrgyzstan for Collective Security Treaty Organization summit
With regard to Russia’s future presidency in the organization in 2019-2020, Putin is expected to outline Russia’s priorities in CSTO during the next mid-session period
Russian military police see Kurds’ support in Syria, says Putin
The president recalled that Russia is home to many Kurds and has always had very kind and friendly relations with this people
Oppression of small nations may lead to exit of number of regions from Ukraine - Volodin
Ukrainian authorities should understand this and prevent violations of the rights and freedoms of ethnic groups that live in the country, the Volodin stressed
Danish Nord Stream 2 Appeal Expires
Southeast Asia, China can replace Ecuadorean bananas in Russia in case of ban — experts
Banana is among the top three most popular fruits in Russia
Russia will not take part in Miss Universe 2019
The prospective participant Alina Sanko does not have enough time to get a US visa and prepare for the Miss Universe pageant, director of the Miss Russia contest Anastasia Belyak said
Donetsk republic passes law on state border
Until the conflict is settled, the border will lie on the line of disengagement, the DPR People’s Council chair said
Gas price in Ukraine will be $500 per 1,000 cubic meters if transit is halted - Minister
At a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine on November 27, a gas price for the population was fixed at 8 hryvnias per cubic meter.
Zelensky’s approval rating plummeting, opinion poll indicates
Some 19% of the respondents have a negative view of the incumbent president
96-year-old siege of Leningrad survivor awarded Russian passport to return home
Maria Smulskaya currently lives in France because she was forced to leave the Soviet Union 40 years ago
Iran, Russia, China to hold joint naval drills in Indian Ocean soon
The Iranian Navy commander did not specify the exact date of the maneuvers
Latest radar ready to go on combat alert in Russian Arctic
Earlier reports said the new radar would assume combat duty in November
Apple agrees to show Crimea as part of Russia on all its apps — Russian MP
The weather app used to list a number of Crimean cities as Ukraine's territory
Press review: Russia says US must stay in Open Skies and handed keys to lead security bloc
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 29
Russian Black Sea Fleet frigate calls at Cyprus in Mediterranean deployment
Before that, the frigate held drills as part of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval group with the Algerian Navy
West seeks to turn Balkans into arena of geopolitical fight, warns Russian diplomat
According to the senior Russian diplomat, relations between Russia and Serbia are of strategic nature and are not aimed against anybody
Ukraine rules out cutting off Europe-bound gas, but says no contract — no transit
If Russian gas enters the country’s transit system without a relevant contract signed, Ukraine will pump it into its underground gas storage facilities
US urges Central Asian countries to avoid developing relations with Russia — Lavrov
The top diplomat said that Moscow and Washington were pushing ahead with cooperation on a number of tracks, including Syria
Kalashnikov gunmaker to launch production of new sniper rifle in 2020
The Lebedev handgun is in serial production, according to the developer
Russian Baltic Fleet ships enter Red Sea en route to Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy mission
The Baltic Fleet’s naval group will arrive at the Indian port of Marmagao on December 10 to take part in the Indra-2019 Russian-Indian drills
Frigate Admiral Kasatonov test-fires cruise missiles in White Sea
The missiles struck the targets, the Northern Fleet’s press-service said
Putin, Xi Jinping to give start to Russian gas supplies to China on December 2
According to the Kremlin, early in 2020 the head of the Russian state will open the TurkStream gas pipeline together with President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Russian woman suspected of spying for Ukraine taken into custody
According to the FSB, the woman purposefully collected secret military information
US military equipment near Syrian oil fields leads to escalation — Russian ministry
The diplomat underlined that there are no Islamic State terrorists in the area that the US is allegedly going to repel to protect oil fields
Russia’s Avangard hypersonic missile system to go on combat alert in December — top brass
The new weapon was unveiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on March 1, 2018
Washington imposes restrictions because Chinese economy is more efficient — Putin
Putin also said that the Chinese currency "has been gaining the position it deserves on the global financial market"
Russia creates killer drones to fight enemy UAVs
They are capable of tracking, intercepting and disabling the enemy’s unmanned aerial vehicles with the help of nets, Rostec senior official said
Naftogaz can consider waiving $12.2 bln claims against Gazprom
Ukraine is ready to do so on condition of compensation
North Korea test-fires super-large multiple rocket launcher — newspaper
The Rodong Sinmun newspaper said that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised the test-firing and "expressed great satisfaction" with the results
Press review: Turkey concedes in dispute over S-400s and tensions on the rise in Syria
Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, November 25
Press review: Moscow-Kiev swap in the cards and can Brexit boost Russian-UK economic ties
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 28
Putin to begin sessions on Russian Navy development from December 2, says spokesman
The president holds sessions on the development of the military industrial sector of the country on a regular basis, as a rule twice a year
Post-Soviet security bloc CSTO to help preserve Iranian nuclear deal — statement
CSTO ministers also noted the huge potential of Russia’s proposed concept of collective Persian Gulf securty
Putin says public chose it, so call it ‘Neva’: Moscow - St. Petersburg highway gets named
Driving the full route from Moscow to St. Petersburg will take about five and a half hours along the new expressway
Russia demonstrates Avangard hypersonic missile system to US
It was done for the purpose of keeping the New START Treaty viable and effective, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Ukraine drafts five plans to reintegrate Donbass — official
The high-ranking official revealed that the draft plans are beneficial to Ukraine, without disclosing their essence
Over 150 Yars ICBM launchers operational in Russia’s Strategic Missile Force
The total number of launching systems does not increase though because Yars ICBMs are replacing Topol missile systems, according to the commander
Russian official says it is impossible to intercept Yars missile with existing systems
Commander of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces Sergey Karakaev said that the Yars missile "embodies the latest achievements in science and technology"
