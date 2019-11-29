Naftogaz requests Latvian court to enforce Stockholm court’s decision in Gazprom dispute

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Naftogaz of Ukraine filed a motion with the City of Riga Vidzeme District Court (Latvia) to recognize and enforce the decision of the Stockholm Arbitration Court in the transit dispute with Gazprom dated February 28, 2018 in Latvia and to issue an injunction, Russia’s top gas producer said in its financial report on Friday.

"On November 5, 2019 PJSC Gazprom became aware of the fact that court sittings related to that motion are scheduled for the end of April 2020. Gazprom is exploring the ways to protect its interests," the company said.

Gazprom and Naftogaz plunged into a litigation over gas supplies and transit contracts back in 2014, as administered by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce. On February 28, 2018, the Stockholm Arbitration Court handed down a final decision on the dispute, ordering the Russian company to pay $2.56 bln to Naftogaz. Gazprom challenged those decisions and later sought complete cancellation of the ‘transit’ award. The two contracts signed in 2009 by Gazprom and Naftogaz on gas supplies to Ukraine and on gas transit to Europe through the country will expire at the turn of 2019-2020.