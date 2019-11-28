Hainan Airlines to launch direct flights to Moscow

MOSCOW, November 28/. TASS/. Hainan Airlines launched regular flights between Moscow and China's Hainan. The first flight will take place on December 25, Hainan Airlines CEO Zhang Ti said at a press conference.

"The first flight departs from the city of Haikou on December 25 <...> The departure [from Moscow on December 26] from Sheremetyevo Airport, Terminal E," he said.

According to Zhang Ti, Sheremetyevo's terminal E is the most convenient for the flights.

Hainan Airlines will carry passengers to the destination in cooperation with Tartus Tour, which buys out most of the tickets for organizing tours to the island.

According to Tartus Tour operations director Alesi Astapovich, ticket sales will open on Friday November 29.

At the end of June, Hainan Airlines announced plans to launch at least 40 new international flights from Hainan by 2022 bringing their total number to 100 in order to turn the island into an international air hub that will serve more than 2 million tourists annually.

In 2018, more than 76 million Chinese and foreign tourists visited the island, and for the first half of 2019, tourist flow on Hainan amounted to 38.6 million people, which is 6% higher than the figure for the same period last year.