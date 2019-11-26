Hainan's duty free sector up by 18.9% in January-October to $1.46 bln

HAIKOU, November 26. /TASS/. The volume of Hainan's duty free trade has increased in january-October YoY by 18.9% to 10.3 bln yuan ($1.46 bln). The provincial authorities note that this indicator has already exceeded the 2018 figures.

According to the statistics, in October only Hainan's total retail sales (including duty free) amounted to 16.03 bln yuan ($2.29 bln) having increaded by 2.7%. The growth is most significant in cosmetics (38.8%), gadgets and telecommunications tools (32.6%), goods made of precious stones and metals (19%).

At the same time, there are factors impeading the growth of inner consumer market on Hainan in the field of petroleum products and car industry products, in ten months YoY their sales on the inner market shrunk by 6.5 and 7.4% respectively, the document reads.

"According to the Central Committee for thr Chinese Communist Party the authorities have to take active strategic measures to boost the creation of new open economy mechanisms on Hainan", said Gao Feng, official representative of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce commenting on the region's trade and economic development goals.

By 2025, the Chinese authorities set the goal of turning Hainan into an "international center of tourism and consumption." In 2011, there was launched a pilot program for the development of a network of shops duty free.

In the first half of 2019, the revenue of duty-free shops in Hainan increased by 26.5% to 6.6 billion yuan (about $ 960.7 million). From 2012 to 2018, the average annual growth rate of this indicator in the southern Chinese province was 28%, while on average in China it did not exceed 11%. In 2018, Hainan’s duty-free stores sales reached 10.1 billion yuan (about $ 1.47 billion), which accounts for 26% of national revenue.

In 2018, over 76 million Chinese and foreign tourists visited Hainan.