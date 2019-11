MINSK, November 27. / TASS /. The Belarus' government has planned the price of Russian gas in the 2020 budget at the level of last year — $ 127 per 1000 cubic meters, the country’s Minister of Finance Maxim Ermolovich told reporters on Wednesday.

"We formed the macro-forecast based on the basic scenario of economic development. The gas price is set at the current year level," Ermolovich said.