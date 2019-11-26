Tatarstan's president takes part in launching new Kamaz assembly line in Samarkand

TASHKENT, November 26. /TASS/. UzAutoTraller and Kamaz with the participation of Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov officially launched a new Kamaz automobile assembly line in Samarkand on November 26, the press service of Uzavtosanoat JSC (Uzavtoprom) told TASS.

"The new assembly line was organized in a new production building with a total area of ​​7,400 square meters. The line is equipped with modern technological and auxiliary equipment, allowing to ensure production capacity of more than 3,000 units of trucks per year, and a gas-cylinder equipment assembly and installation section on the Kamaz chassis is also organized in the zone", the report said. It is noted that the large-site production of Kamaz trucks in Uzbekistan began in December 2017, a new line will allow to switch to a deeper degree of Kamaz production technology using batteries, fuels and lubricants, gas cylinders and other components of local production.

On Tuesday, the president of Tatarstan is expected to participate in the Uzbekistan-Tatarstan business forumTashkent and hold talks with President of the Republic Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov.