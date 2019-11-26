Gas transit talks between Russia and Ukraine to have positive result — Intesa

TURIN, November 26. /TASS/. Confidence in the positive outcome of consultations for transit of the Russian gas to Europe via Ukraine is present but the situation requires monitoring, Board Chairman of the Banca Intesa (Russian subsidiary of Intesa Sanpaolo Banking Group) Antonio Fallico told TASS on Tuesday.

"I am confident the situation will be resolved positively but risks should be taken into consideration and this process should be traced. I hope Europe, which has influence on these negotiations and participates in them, will take into consideration interests of the European countries in the first instance," Fallico said.

"The issue everyone is afraid to put forward so far pertains to supplies of gas from Russia to Italy," the banker said. "Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine on the gas transit have not showed unambiguous certainty that there will be such an opportunity," Fallico said. Italy is confident Russia will remain a reliable supplier that meets its obligations under gas supply contracts for as much as 50 years, he added.