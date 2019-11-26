Experts note decline in dollar’s share in Russian export settlements

"In exports, the majority of settlements are still made in the American currency as the dominating item of goods export are energy commodities, which are quoted in dollars on the global market and settlements are traditionally made in the same currency. However, the dollar’s share in Russian exports is steadily going down each year," experts said.

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The share of settlements in dollars for export of goods and services from Russia declined to 62.5% in the second quarter of 2019 from 68.1% in the same period last year, while the share of settlements in euro rose to 20.5% from 16.8%, according to a research note prepared by the HSE (Higher School of Economics) Centre of Development Institute.

The share of export settlements in rubles rose to 14.6% in the second quarter of this year from 13.4% year-on-year. Whereas the share of settlements in rubles for Russian exports with China and the European Union remains relatively low at around 8%.

The decline in settlements in dollars is connected with western sanctions against Russia and its trading partners. For example, settlements on all export contracts of Rosneft and on most contracts of Novatek have been made in euro since last year.

"The share of settlements in euro rose mainly with China - to 53.1% in Q2 2019. Overall it amounted to 46.4% in the first half of the year, though it did not exceed 12% by the end of last year, and was even 3.3% in 2017," experts explained.

Moreover, the euro’s share in trade with EU countries is rising as it climbed to 39.7% in the first half of 2019.

The share of settlements in other currencies (mainly in yuan) is also growing - it went up to 2.4% in Q2 from 1.7% in the same period last year. For example, Rosneft and Gazprom Neft have launched pilot projects on commodities sale in yuan. Besides, Russia and China signed an agreement on refusal to make settlements in dollars to the advantage of national currencies earlier this year. In October, a similar agreement was made with Turkey.

Share of currencies in Russian imports

The structure of settlements for import of goods and services is more diversified compared with export, experts noted.

The shares of settlements in dollars and euro dropped to 35% and 30.3% in the second quarter of 2019, respectively (from 36% and 30.3% in the previous year, respectively). Concurrently, the share of settlements in rubles increased to 30.6% from 29.8% in Q2 2018, same as settlements in other currencies - to 4.1% from 3.3% earlier.

Trade transactions with EAEU (Eurasian Economic Union) member-states account for the bulk of import settlements in rubles.

The share of settlements in rubles for import from Belarus increased in the second quarter of 2019 (to 84.1% from 83.7% in the previous year), but dropped for import from Kazakhstan (to 62% from 64.9%), Armenia (to 64.3% from 66.4%) and Kyrgyzstan (to 50.1% from 59.3%).

The share of settlements in rubles for import from the EU amounted to 29.5% in Q2 2019. Meanwhile, European countries generate the biggest share of trade transactions in rubles, as they are the main suppliers of goods to Russia (35% of import of goods and 46% of import of services by the end of the first half of 2019).

"China is another key trade partner (21% of import of goods and 46% of import of services). Respective settlements are made mainly in dollars. However, settlements in national currencies have been actively squeezing the dollar over the past years," the note said.

The yuan accounted for almost one quarter of all import settlements in the second quarter (up from 18.8% in the previous year), while the share of settlements in rubles rose to 5.2% from 4.2%.

The share of settlements in dollars in Russia’s external turnover also continued contracting to the advantage of other currencies: settlements in dollars accounted for slightly more than half of all trade transactions (50.7%) in Q2 2019, though that share reached 54.9% a year ago. The euro’s share rose from 22.5% to 24.4% in that period, while settlements in other currencies increased from 2.3% to 3.4%. The ruble accounted for 21.5% of external turnover compared with 20.2% in the second quarter of last year.

"The de-dollarization process amid sanctions and trade wars seems to be well underway. However, it will be extremely difficult to boost the share of settlements in the national currency in Russia’s external trade from 20% to 30% in six months as the Economic Development Ministry plans," experts warned.

Even if the share of settlements in rubles with EAEU countries and India rises to 90%, it is hardly possible to meet the intended purpose without a substantial increase of the ruble’s role in trade with China, they suggest. Whereas China would choose the euro rather than the ruble so far.