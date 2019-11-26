Hainan's oil refining industry gross product up by 6.2%

HAIKOU, November 26. /TASS/. In January-October the gross product of the oil refining industry of China's Hainan increased by 6.2% in annual terms, and electricity generation, a key indicator of economic activity in the region, increased by 13.8% during this period as well, the provincial authorities reported.

"Such dynamics demonstrates the development of big industrial enterprises and their increasing economic growth," the report reads.

According to the statistics, in October Hainan's industrial production grew by 3.9%, which is 1.3 percentage points higher than the same month in the year 2018. The output of such traditional Hainan products as terephthalic acid (used in the production of polyester fibers and packaging materials) and polyethylene (by 4%) increased by 48.2%. Oil production in the province grew by 4.4%.

According to the document, in October Hainan's economy developed "steadily, with a tendency to accelerate", demonstrating both a qualitative improvement in key indicators and an increase in the scale of economic activity. Despite the fact that the chemical industry's growth rate in this region in January-October increased by only 1.3% year-on-year, production in such promising sectors as pharmaceuticals increased by 5.5%.