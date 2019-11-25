Tatarstan's enterprises to sign agreements with partners from Uzbekistan at business forum

KAZAN, November 25. /TASS/. President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov has arrived in Uzbekistan, where he will meet with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and take part in a business forum. According to the presidential press service, agreements between the Russian region's companies and Uzbekistan are planned to be signed during the forum.

"A working meeting is planned between Rustam Minnikhanov and Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Elyor Ganiev, which will be held as part of the Tatarstan-Uzbekistan business forum. Official meetings are also expected to be held with the Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov and the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The parties are expected to sign a series of cooperation agreements between Tatarstan's enterprises (Russia) and the Republic of Uzbekistan," the statement reads.

Rustam Minnikhanov arrived on a working visit in Samarkand (Uzbekistan), where he was met by the Hokim of the Samarkand region Erkinjon Turdimov. The trip's first event was a meeting with the Tatars who reside in Uzbekistan. Currently the diaspora consists of 300,000 people (1% of the total population). The largest communities live in Tashkent and Samarkand regions.

On Tuesday, Minnikhanov will take part in the launch of a new KamAZ truck assembly line, in the afternoon the Tatarstan delegation will visit the Tashkent Agricultural Machinery Plant and the office of the New Century TV and Radio Company (TNV). The republic’s delegation includes the heads of regional ministries and departments, heads of such big enterprises as KamAZ PJSC, Tatneft PJSC, Tatspirtprom JSC, Khimgrad JSC.

At the end of 2018, trade turnover between Tatarstan and Uzbekistan exceeded $ 145 million, making it 1.5 times higher than in 2017. In 9 months of 2019, the trade turnover almost reached the level of 2018 — $ 141 million.