Foreign investments in Hainan's economy up by 80% in January-October

HAIKOU, November 25. /TASS/. The inflow of foreign investment in Hainan's economy from January to October increased by 80% year-on-year, reaching $ 428 million, the province’s statistical office reported.

As noted in the report, over the same period, $339 million was drawn to the local services sector from abroad - the dynamics reached 90%. Over 10 months, over 250 enterprises with the participation of foreign capital were created in the region, which is 86% more than for the same period in 2018.

According to the officials, Hainan is seeing a streamlining of investments, accompanied by a reduction in the share of investment in real estate. As a result, the share of funds in the agricultural sector, industry, tourism, restaurant and hotel business since the beginning of 2019 increased by 7.5 percentage points reaching 57.1%. Investments in the mining sector (351%), leasing and commercial services (225.5%), in research projects (107%) enjoyed a big surge.

From January to October, exports of the traditional range of provincial goods increased by 12.5%, duty-free logistics flows to the foreign market increased by 44.3%, and deliveries of Hainan's high-tech products — by 34.7%.

In April 2018, President Xi Jinping said that the Chinese authorities intend to actively involve Hainan in globalization and to draw foreign investors to the island province. By 2050, according to the authorities, the island should become a unique international cluster with an advanced economy, developed tourism, top-notch scientific, technical and financial potential, and modern medicine. The branches of the best universities and offices of the most powerful corporations in the world will be located on the Island of Hainan.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.