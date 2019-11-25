Russia's MTS to sell Ukrainian subsidiary to Azerbaijani operator Bakcell for $734 mln

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. MTS has announced the signing of a binding agreement to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary, VF Ukraine, to the largest Azerbaijani mobile operator Bakcell for $734 mln, Russia’s largest telecommunications operator said in a statement on Monday.

In accordance with the agreement, MTS’s wholly owned subsidiary Allegretto s.a.r.l. will sell its 100% stake in its Dutch subsidiary Preludium B.V. (the Netherlands), the sole shareholder of VF Ukraine, for $734 mln (including approximately $84 mln earn-out). The transfer of shares is expected shortly, MTS noted.