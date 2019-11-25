{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia's MTS to sell Ukrainian subsidiary to Azerbaijani operator Bakcell for $734 mln

MTS is Russia’s largest telecommunications operator

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. MTS has announced the signing of a binding agreement to sell its Ukrainian subsidiary, VF Ukraine, to the largest Azerbaijani mobile operator Bakcell for $734 mln, Russia’s largest telecommunications operator said in a statement on Monday.

In accordance with the agreement, MTS’s wholly owned subsidiary Allegretto s.a.r.l. will sell its 100% stake in its Dutch subsidiary Preludium B.V. (the Netherlands), the sole shareholder of VF Ukraine, for $734 mln (including approximately $84 mln earn-out). The transfer of shares is expected shortly, MTS noted.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE GAS DISPUTE
Meeting on gas transit via Ukraine planned for November 29
The Russian Energy Ministry positively views the results of the November 20 gas transit meeting
Iran asks Russia for $2bln loan to build power plants, railroads - energy minister
According to Alexander Novak, taking into account earlier decisions on loans to Iran, the loans might amount to a total of about $5 billion
Russia will not take part in Miss Universe 2019
The prospective participant Alina Sanko does not have enough time to get a US visa and prepare for the Miss Universe pageant, director of the Miss Russia contest Anastasia Belyak said
Putin believes use of AI in defense sector should be extended
He noted that the work on preparing the state armament program until 2033 will begin in 2020, and the main goal of the new period will be to build up qualitative and quantitative characteristics of weapons and equipment
Russian embassy reminds Estonia that it agreed to its current borders
At the same time, the embassy reiterated that the 1920 Treaty of Tartu had receded into history
Russia wants to develop cooperation with Japan in hi-tech sector - Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister noted, that there is progress in healthcare, primarily, in creating hi-tech oncological centers
Putin calls United Russia a party that is not afraid of difficult decisions
Russian President noted, that the status of the United Russia party is to serve the people for the sake of the country’s future rather than to rule
Potential investors to present proposals on construction of bridge across Lena in December
Russia’s transport ministry expects Yakutia to submit an amended application concerning the Lena Bridge project to be considered by the commission on public-private partnership at the end of the current year or at the beginning of the next year
Russian army’s share of modern military equipment must reach 70%, says Putin
The Russian president noted that Russia had managed to "take a step forward in comparison with other leading global military powers," which is a rare occurrence in the current world history
Beijing appreciates Putin’s stance on attempts to contain Russia, China — diplomat
The diplomat claims that some states, guided by the principles of "unilateralism," turn to the sanctions mechanism
Russian missile cruiser visits Cape Town for drills with navies of South Africa and China
The Russian task force, consisting of missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov, medium sea tanker Vyazma and the rescue tug SB-406, will take part in the first joint drills with the navies of South Africa and China
Russian Northern Fleet’s latest frigate sails to White Sea for trials
The frigate’s crew will hold a series of trials to test-fire new missile armament and practice planned combat training measures
Russia’s athletics chief announces his resignation
Earlier the Athletics Integrity Unit provisionally suspended Dmitry Shlyakhtin and four members of the All-Russia Athletics Federation for their interference in the investigation of Russian high jumper Danil Lysenko's case
Second pilot dies of heart attack after emergency landing
The Aeroflot plane, en route from Moscow to Anapa, landed at Platov International Airport at 9.57 a.m.
Russia’s import substitution effort produced ‘serious’ results — Putin
In this sense, Russia’s economy benefitted from trade restrictions imposed by the West, Putin said
Lavrov plans to meet with Sullivan in Nagoya — Russian delegation
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan will meet on the sidelines G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Japan
Putin believes dialogue with Zelensky possible if he honors Donbass promises
Putin pointed out that the new Ukrainian authorities will have to address the issues left unresolved by the previous leadership
Crimea will be able to export electricity, first time ever
According to head of the republic of Crimea Sergey Aksenov, the upgrade of the power grid will be the next important step for the republic
Construction of second stage of Vostochny spaceport goes ahead as scheduled - Roscosmos
We have employed more than 1,260 staff and 140 vehicles, head of the Russian space agency Dmitry Rogozin said
Russian delegation to inspect military facilities in Portugal
Russian group plans to inspect a certain area in Portugal on November 25-29
Tokyo should recognize Russia's sovereignty over Kurils to conclude peace treaty - Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted, that the 1956 declaration also clearly states that first Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty over all its lands are recognized, and then everything else will possibly be discussed
Russian tanks to get urban survival kits in 2020
In 2020, 15 models of armored and motor vehicles excelling foreign rivals by some parameters will enter service in the Russian Army
This week in photos: Putin checks the metro, all aboard the catwalk, Maori warriors boogie
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Evo Morales' daughter refuses to leave Bolivia and go to Mexico — interim authorities
The Bolivian interim authorities earlier allowed Evaliz Morales Alvarado, who is currently in Mexico's embassy in Bolivia, to leave the country and promised security guarantees to her
Toll road connecting Russia’s two largest cities to be unveiled next week — source
The route from Moscow to St. Petersburg via the new highway is expected to take about 5.5 hours or less
IRGC commander says riots in Iran were part of plot neutralized in 48 hours
Ali Fadavi did not say who had been behind the riots
Russian-made S-400 air defense systems to operate autonomously in Turkey - top brass
The head of the Turkish Defense Ministry stressed that "S-400s are a very important mechanism for ensuring Turkey’s defense and security"
Russia plans new trials of Tsirkon hypersonic missile before yearend — source
The tests will take place at a naval range of the Northern Fleet, the source specified
Bolivia’s parliament approves bill on snap presidential election
Now the document will be sent to interim president Jeanine Anez for signature
Morales dismisses allegations that 'Russian soldiers' are waiting for him in Bolivia
The ex-president said the "evidence" was "montage"
United Russia party aware of its responsibility for the country’s future, says PM
"The United Russia has higher responsibility, the responsibility for Russia’s historic destiny," Medvedev said
Russian military in Syria prevents mass exodus of militants to Russia — Putin
According to the Russian president, the country's anti-terrorism operation in Syria proved "a serious skill test" for the Armed Forces
Regular technical meeting on gas transit via Ukraine to be held next week - minister
Earlier Russia, the European Union and Ukraine agreed to continue negotiations in the coming days and to sum them up next week
Commander of Russian Navy to visit Japan on November 23-26
The visit was coordinated in May after talks between the foreign and defense ministers of Russia and Japan in Tokyo
Russia to do its utmost to continue traditions of Soviet diplomat Troyanovsky - Lavrov
According to Russia’s top diplomat, Troyanovsky was famous for his erudition, diplomatic intuition and the ability to find brilliant ways out of any situations
Joe Biden’s son and his partners received $16.5 million from Burisma — Ukrainian MP
According to the politician, Hunter Biden was paid by laundered money for his services for Ukraine's Burisma Holdings energy company
Russia’s top brass confirms military satellite’s exit from orbit
The satellite’s fragments burnt in the dense layers of the atmosphere
Russia in talks with Norway over SSJ-100 deliveries - minister
"Indeed, talks about deliveries of SSJ-100 planes are underway. Of course, there have been no decisions yet," Denis Manturov said
Outcome of USSR's collapse was worse than most negative expectations, says Putin
The inefficient economic policy in the then Soviet Union "actually led to a collapse in the social sphere and had prolonged consequences in the political sphere," the president said
Russian ambassador to Bolivia meets with interim president
Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan said that he did not say anything in his greeting words about support for Bolivia’s interim government
Russian fighter jets scrambled 19 times on interception missions in last week
According to the defense ministry, 28 foreign aircraft conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders
Press review: Russia won’t meddle in Iran-Israel conflict and S-400s may give India boost
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, November 21
WADA likely to declare RUSADA non-compliant - Russia’s anti-doping chief
The WADA Executive Committee will pass its decision on RUSADA at its meeting on December 9
Russian latest Borei-A nuclear-powered sub completes state trials
The most advanced nuclear-powered submarine Knyaz Vladimir has arrived at the Northern Fleet’s Belomorsk naval base
Serbian president calls Vladimir Putin a true friend of Serbia
Aleksandar Vucic recalled that his country is one of few countries that have not slapped Russia with sanctions
Press review: Russia may benefit from Japan-S. Korea tensions and plans to invest in Iran
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, November 22
Washington imposes restrictions because Chinese economy is more efficient — Putin
Putin also said that the Chinese currency "has been gaining the position it deserves on the global financial market"
Russia slams US threats to Egypt for purchasing Su-35 fighters as ‘aggressive behavior’
The United States is promoting its geopolitical interests by imposing ready-made solutions on other countries rather than by using the principles of free competition, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Sovcomflot may be privatized in 2020 — deputy transport minister
The privatization plan for 2020-2022 includes Sovcomflot, RusHydro, Transneft, Rostelecom, Rosseti and the United Grain Company
Bolivia's interim government wants to develop energy projects with Russia — diplomat
Russian Ambassador to Bolivia Vladimir Sprinchan met with Bolivia's acting minister of hydrocarbons and energy Hugo Zamora Castedo on Friday
US to quit ISS project after testing its manned spacecraft — cosmonaut Ryazansky
The United States plans to create a satellite of the Moon called Lunar Orbital Gateway, to be used for missions in the Moon’s orbit and as a platform for providing support for works on the Moon’s surface and as a springboard for deep space missions
