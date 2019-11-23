Regular technical meeting on gas transit via Ukraine to be held next week - minister

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Another technical meeting on the prolongation of gas transit contract, which involves representatives of Gazprom, Naftogaz and Ukraine’s gas transportation operator, will take place next week, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told reporters on Saturday.

"Another round of technical consultations will be held next week," he said.

"They are underway in a routine way and technical issues are being discussed. They are, first and foremost, held by Gazprom, Naftogaz and the operator of the Ukrainian gas transportation system. It is primarily an issue of commercial companies," he added.

On November 20, Russia, the European Union and Ukraine held a technical meeting on gas. At the talks, they agreed to continue negotiations in the coming days and to sum them up next week.

Gas transit talks

The current contracts on gas supplies to and transit via Ukraine expire on December 31. By that date, Russia plans to commission two gas pipelines bypassing the Ukrainian territory - Nord Strem-2 and Turk Stream. Ukraine, in turn, has commitments to introduce the European energy laws by the yearend.

Russia is ready to conclude a gas transit contract under the European rules in case Ukraine manages to complete all the relevant procedures. As a fallback option, the Russian side suggests the current contract be extended for 2020. Apart from that, Russia is ready to resume gas supplies to Ukraine, which stopped in 2015, at a price reduced by 25%

The dialogue is being complicated by the legal wrangling between Gazprom and Naftogaz. Moscow insists on the so-called "package solution" when the parties are to drop mutual claims and the $6.5 billion fine on Gazprom is canceled but Naftogaz says it would not abandon its suits against Gazprom.