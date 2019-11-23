Charter flights to Egypt unlikely to be resumed in 2019 - Russia’s Transport Minister

MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Flights to Egypt’s resorts will unlikely be resumed in 2019, Russian Transport Minister Yevgeny Ditrikh told reporters on Saturday.

"Proceeding from the analysis of the situation and our joint studies with Egyptian partners, it is highly improbable that charter flights will be resumed in 2019," he said.

The Russian transport minister added that it is unclear when charter flights could be resumed. "A set of questions" about security at airports of Hurghada and Sharm El Sheikh were submitted to Egypt back in the summer.

"Accordingly, after receiving a reply from the Egyptian counterparts, we are ready to promptly set up an inspection team that could make sure that those deficiencies have been adequately addressed," the minister added.

All flights between Russia and Egypt were cancelled in November 2015 after an A321 passenger jet owned by Russia’s Kogalymavia air carrier bound to St. Petersburg crashed on October 31, 2015, some 30 minutes after takeoff from Egypt’s resort of Sharm El Sheikh.

In 2016-2017, the sides negotiated the resumption of aviation service. A new terminal meeting all aviation security requirements was constructed at Cairo airport. Before flights were resumed, Russian aviation experts had inspected the airport several times.

In January 2018, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to resume regular flights between Russia and Egypt. The first flight from Moscow to Cairo took place on April 11, 2018.

However, charter flights to Egyptian resort towns, particularly Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada, remain suspended to date.