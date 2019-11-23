Russia wants to develop cooperation with Japan in hi-tech sector - Lavrov

NAGOYA /Japan/, November 23. /TASS/. Russia is highly interested in developing cooperation with Japan in the hi-tech sector, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Saturday.

"We have many large projects with Japan," Russia’s top diplomat pointed out.

"The Japanese want to participate both in expanding the Sakhalin [hydrocarbon] projects and the Arctic LNG and other undertakings. We, of course, would like to draw our Japanese partners into cooperation in high technologies to a larger extent. There is progress in healthcare, primarily, in creating hi-tech oncological centers," the Russian foreign minister said.

Moscow and Tokyo intend to develop practical steps in implementing the accords reached at the highest level, Lavrov said.

"Prime Minister [of Japan Shinzo] Abe put forward an eight-point plan," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"In turn, we presented a list of priority projects to our Japanese colleagues. These two documents now constitute the basis for all that we are doing, including as part of the joint economic activity on the [Southern Kuril] Islands," Lavrov said.

This economic activity has started to develop fairly well, Russia’s top diplomat noted.

"First of all, there is progress in such projects as setting up modern recycling facilities and organizing special travel tours to the Southern Kuril Islands," Lavrov pointed out.

"But, of course, these two spheres are not quite breakthrough areas and are not strategic with regard to developing our economic relations," Lavrov said.