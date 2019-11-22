Volkswagen to recall more than 9,000 Audi Q5 crossovers in Russia

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. OOO Volkswagen Group Rus, a Russian dealer of Audi, will recall 9,469 Audi Q5 model crossovers, sold in Russia from 2017 to the present, the Federal Agency for Technical Regulation and Metrology (Rosstandart) reports on Friday.

"The reason for the recall of vehicles is that due to the torsional displacement, the protrusion of the rear wheel arch lining can come off the mounts. As a result, the fastening of lining of the wheel arch can weaken and in some cases, the lining can completely separate," the statement says.

On the vehicles that are subject to recall, it is necessary to fix the protrusion of the wheel arch lining with two modified holding locks, according to the watchdog.

All repair work will be carried out free of charge for vehicle owners, the regulator says

In August, Volkswagen Group Rus already recalled in Russia 6,682 Audi Q5 model crossovers because of certain potential malfunctions in vehicles. The recalling campaign covered 6,679 cars sold in 2017-2019.