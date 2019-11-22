Gazprom’s 3.59% stake to be sold to a single buyer — Moscow Exchange data

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Gazprom’s 3.59% stake owned by Gazprom Gazoraspredelenie (the holding’s subsidiary) is to be sold to one buyer, according to the Moscow Exchange.

The selling price of the holding’s package was set at 220.72 rubles ($3) per share. Thus, Gazprom shares could be sold for about 187.7 bln rubles ($2.9 bln), Gazprom reported.