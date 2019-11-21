Qatar invited to participate in SPIEF 2020 as a guest country, says Roscongress

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Qatar will participate in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum to be held on June 3 to 6, 2020, as a guest country, Roscongress Foundation, the organizer of the Forum, said in a statement following a meeting between Adviser to the Russian President Anton Kobyakov and Qatari Minister of Commerce and Industry Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari on Thursday.

The meeting focused on the issues of political and trade-economic partnership between the two countries, as well as energy and cultural cooperation. Moreover, the agenda included Russian-Qatari interaction at the forum track.

"Qatar’s participation in SPIEF will lay a foundation for further cooperation between our countries. There are many areas of mutual interest that require work, so that our political agreements are translated into practice," Anton Kobyakov was quoted as saying.

Qatar highly appreciates the initiative by Russian President Vladimir Putin to invite the country to SPIEF as a guest country, Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari noted. "We have prepared an eventful program as part of the Forum, and we hope to hold a successful Forum together with our Russian colleagues. We also see a strong potential for cooperation between our countries in such areas as industry, technology, innovation, agriculture, and food security," he was quoted as saying.

Kobyakov also invited the Qatari minister to visit the Russia House in Davos, the official Russian residence during the World Economic Forum on January 20-24, 2020.

In 2019, SPIEF gathered over 19,000 participants from 145 countries, and a total of 745 agreements worth 3.27 trillion rubles ($50.7 bln) were signed.