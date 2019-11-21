China's Haikou to host Global Rubber Conference in December

HAIKOU, November 21. /TASS/. The fifteenth Global Rubber Conference will be held in the middle of December in China's Haikou, the administrative center of the Hainan province. According to the China Daily, the event will be held for the first time in China.

More than 700 experts from 25 rubber-manufacturers will take part in the event. They will hash over the industry's strategic development, which will have an impact on the world rubebr market and rubber products, as well as search for innovative approaches in production and the implementation of advanced technologies.

Previously, the Global Rubber Conference was held in Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and other states.

China is one of the largest manufacturers of natural rubber, and Hainan is one of the strategic regions where it's being produced. The planted area of ​​rubber trees on the island exceeds 54,000 hectares. According to the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture, the volume of rubber production on Hainan in 2018 reached 360,000 tons, which amounted to 42% of China's total production.