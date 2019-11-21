Aeroflot plans to boost online ticket sales by 13.3% in 2019 — CEO

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. The Aeroflot Group plans to boost online sales of air tickets by 13.3% to 221 bln rubles ($3.5 bln), according to the presentation of Group CEO Vitaly Savelyev.

Online sales amounted to 195 bln rubles ($3.1 bln) in 2018.

"We saved a huge amount of money. We closed our offices in Piccadilly, in the Champs-Elysees because they did not provide us with any revenues, other than costs. It was prestigious to have the label [there — TASS] but it was too expensive for us," Savelyev said. "One third of tickets is sold electronically via gadgets," he added.