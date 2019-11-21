Transneft suspends oil shipment in Novorossiysk port due to storm — spokesperson

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Transneft suspended oil loading for export in Novorossiysk port on the Black Sea due to a storm that may last until the end of this week, spokesperson of the national oil pipeline operator Igor Dyomin told reporters on Thursday.

"The storm started in Novorossiysk yesterday at 17.35 Moscow time; wind is up to 23 meters per second and the wave is 2 m. All the activities were suspended. <...> A tanker with shipment due on November 20-21 continues to be late in Kozmino; the expected arrival time is the night from November 21 to 22. To meet the schedule, an advance loading of the arrived tanker with the shipment due on November 22-23 has started," Dyomin said.

A scheduled service break continues in the port of Ust-Luga, the spokesperson noted. Primorsk is working on track. Oil intake by the system and deliveries are on schedule, Dyomin added.