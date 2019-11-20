Russia, Ukraine and EU to summarize gas consultations next week, says EC source

BRUSSELS, November 20. /TASS/. Representatives of Russia, the European Union and Ukraine made a decision to continue talks in coming days and summarize results next week after technical consultations on gas ended today, a source in the European Commission told TASS on Wednesday.

"A senior officials’ trilateral meeting took place with all relevant parties joining in. It was agreed that the parties will now follow-up bilaterally and individually in the next days and we will take stock next week," the source said.

According to another source close to discussions, the parties still intend to hold the trilateral meeting at the ministerial level by the end of November.